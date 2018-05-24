WULF, John Steven

WULF - John Steven It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Steven Wulf, 77, originally of Tonawanda, New York, now residing in Mokena, Illinois. John passed peacefully and quickly on May 11, 2018, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and COPD. John was born to John Wulf and Frances Haskell on June 2, 1940, in Tonawanda, New York. He graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1958 and earned his Mechanical Engineer Degree from Valparaiso University in 1962. He married Carol Ann Pratl of Chicago, Illinois, in 1969 and they eventually settled in Mokena, Illinois, where they raised four children. Carol preceded John in death, passing from cancer in 2002. He leaves as his legacy of four children: Marc Wulf (Dawn), Cynthia Wulf-Bednarski (Paul), Heather Wulf-Conley, Eric Wulf (Jola). John has three siblings, Michael, Jeffrey and Cynthia. Michael and Cynthia have preceded him in death (Michael in 1998 and Cynthia in 2011). He leaves behind many grandchildren, cousins, and countless friends. John worked for Walgreens for the majority of his career as a Mechanical Engineer and retired in 2001 to assist with the care of his wife, Carol, who was fighting cancer. A Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for May 26, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home in Mokena. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, people consider a monetary donation be made to Alzheimer's Association in his name or to the Cancer Society in the name of John and Carol.