With Buffalonian wooing Becca, look at 'The Bachelorette' like an arranged marriage

I couldn't count all the times Becca Kufrin said she was "excited" during Monday's premiere of "The Bachelorette."

I wasn't as excited about watching a preview provided by ABC of most of the two-hour episode that airs at 8 p.m. Monday on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

At my age, I'm clearly not in the target audience. I can't remember the last time I watched an entire episode of a series that does very well with female viewers age 18-49.

I just can't imagine inviting 28 strangers to a fancy, fantasy house to see if I could make a lifetime bond with one of them before a nationally-televised audience.

Most of what I know about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" comes from a combination of talking to my thirtysomething daughter, the physical therapist that is helping me with back pain and one of the showrunners, WNY native Bennett Graebner.

I also get my information from reading entertainment magazines while waiting in a doctor's office for an appointment. In my demo, there are enough visits to have plenty of time to catch up on the reality show.

But because I knew that a Western New York native, Jason Tartick, made the Final Four of the program, I couldn't avoid the 14th season premiere of "The Bachelorette."

First, a warning for viewers who vowed they'd never watch this series again after last season's finale of "The Bachelor" in which Becca was first proposed to and then heartbroken when she was ditched for another woman by race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Luyendyk proposed in the live follow-up episode to the runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he apparently couldn't get out of his mind.)

The warning: If you're going to break your vow of never watching again, you'll have to watch that painful breakup all over again Monday. It opens with Becca in tears before she tells Arie "I can't imagine my life without you."

In an email exchange, Graebner explained why the painful moment starts the season.

"While last season’s finale was no doubt controversial, it’s important that the audience be reminded of Becca’s painful breakup with Arie not just because of how meaningful the relationship was to Becca but also because of how fresh that heartbreak still was for her," wrote Graebner.

"I believe this is the first time in the history of the franchise that 'The Bachelorette' was previously engaged to 'The Bachelor.' When the limos pulled up on that first night, she really wasn’t far removed from that terrible breakup."

Thankfully, the program quickly turns upbeat when Becca gets the support of Rachel, JoJo and Kaitlyn, past Bachelorettes who understandably don't have anything nice to say about Arie.

It is hard to say anything but nice things about Becca, a beautiful, strong and smart publicist with a radiant smile who could be the best woman on TV from Minneapolis since Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." To do this program despite fearing her heart could be broken again, Becca illustrates she has spunk. Unlike Mary's boss, Lou Grant, I love spunk.

Even a reality-series hater like me was taken in by the premiere because you can't help but root for Becca to rediscover "the power of love." (Spoiler alert: People magazine reports she is now engaged, but won't say with whom.)

Arie pretty much is a punching bag. One of the Bachelorettes asks that her expletive directed at him not be edited out. It isn't, but it is bleeped. Becca notes that he has been banned for life from Minnesota.

A couple of the suitors also seem to think making fun of Arie will please Becca. One dressed in a race car suit and another brought with him a life size cut out of Arie. It is a questionable way to make a first impression. Perhaps he would have gained some points if he threw a punch at the cut out.

Becca and viewers quickly and briefly meet a good-looking, diverse group of athletes, outdoorsmen, lawyers, models, salesmen, grocery store owners and people in the financial industry trying to make an all-important favorite first impression, many attempting humor. And I do mean attempting.

They all look at Becca in the same way that Prince Harry looked at Meghan Markle at their royal wedding Saturday. They tell her "wow, you look amazing" or something similar.

And she does look amazing in a sparkling dress matched by her smile.

One guy says she merely looks "so nice," which should be grounds for immediate disqualification.

It takes about 40 minutes before the slick-haired Tartick confidently appears. He is identified as a banker from Seattle.

"This was an oversight on my part," wrote Graebner. "I returned from shooting the finale only last week, and in all the jet lag this just frankly slipped through the cracks. Jason moved to Seattle for work, but he really is a Buffalo guy through and through. He and I actually discussed this a couple days ago, and he said he would much prefer his hometown be known as Buffalo. I changed it for the second episode.

"And Jason is a great guy. He’s smart, kind and charismatic. I really couldn’t ask for a better guy to represent Buffalo in Bachelor Nation."

Tartick initially is seen for a few seconds, or the time it takes to deliver a homegrown handshake to Becca. He appears three or four times in the program for a total of about a minute and clearly is very sensitive to Becca's situation. But he appears to be so normal that he doesn't make much of an impression.

One guy making an impression is a fashion model who believes clothes make the man and has snarky takes on the competition.

Another guy wearing a chicken costume predicts an "egg-cellent" relationship. I kid you not.

A Harlem Globetrotter makes an impression by soaring over Becca to dunk a basketball, thereby proving "he'd jump over the moon for her."

Aww.

The opener also has a couple of mini-dramas not worth explaining.

The preview cut off before Becca hands out the roses at show's end. There is no suspense over whether Tartick stays because we know that he and Kufrin filmed a hometown date here that includes his parents, who have moved to North Carolina.

Becca and Jason reportedly visited Niagara Falls, Delaware Park and the Anchor Bar. It was very cold here during the filming in April, which worried some people concerned about WNY's weather image.

I wouldn’t think Becca was disturbed by the cold here. One of the opening shots of her in cold and snowy Minneapolis looks like it could have been Buffalo.

The sweet opener has enough humor and mystery to almost make me "egg-cited" to watch another episode. I may continue to watch for all the right reasons – to see if a Buffalo guy bonds with Becca and wins her heart, and more importantly, because it gives me something to bond over with my daughter and physical therapist.

In short, I'm looking at "The Bachelorette" like an arranged marriage, hoping to gradually and eventually fall in love with the idea of watching it despite my reservations.

