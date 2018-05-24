Will East pounces early in capturing Class A-1 baseball title

Williamsville East wasted little time seizing control of its Section VI Class A-1 baseball final against West Seneca West.

The Flames (19-1) are now one win away from advancing to the state tournament for the second time in three years. They face Class A-2 champion Maryvale on Saturday at Niagara Falls High School for the overall Section VI Class A championship.

Williamsville East scored 13 of the game’s first 14 runs and cruised to a 13-6 victory over the Indians on Thursday at Kenmore West.

The Flames sent 14 batters to the plate during their 11-run first inning. Sam Pastore belted a three-run home run, while Joe Mack also hit a two-run bomb to put the Cinderella WSW squad into an inescapable hole.

After posting upsets of Grand Island and Hamburg to reach the final, West ran into a buzzsaw of a team that capured its second sectional title in three years and the 12th overall under longtime coach Jerry Gasz.

“West knocked off Hamburg and Grand Island and probably many people didn’t expect them to be there but they’re scrappy. didn’t quit. (But) they came up against a very good team today.”

Charlie Mack’s two-run homer in the third capped Will East’s scoring.

“Going into this year we returned 15 players and I had two players who would’ve started for me a year ago and I didn’t have their services because they were out the whole year,” Gasz said. “When we started March 5, I basically had 17 guys back. That’s never happened in my career. I hadn’t even looked at the JV yet.”

The loss in the final prevents West Seneca West (12-13) from capturing another sectional title in a sport this season. West won Section VI titles in football, girls cross country, boys basketball and boys ice hockey.