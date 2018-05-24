WALTER, Mark Joseph

WALTER - Mark Joseph Of Buffalo, NY, on May 22, 2018. Dear friend of Marcelle Markley Walter; dear father of Alexandria Walter; dear son of Richard J. (JoAnn) Walter; brother of Gregory J. and Jeffrey J. (Marla) Walter. Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Funeral will be held on Saturday morning from Annunciation Church, Clinton St. at Schwartz Rd., Elma, NY at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Friends are invited. Mark was very involved with Cradle Beach Camp and the Peace Corps. Sentiment may be expressed through a contribution to Cradle Beach .