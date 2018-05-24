Trump pulls out of June summit meeting with North Korea

By EILEEN SULLIVAN

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has notified Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, that he has canceled their much-anticipated meeting, which was set for June 12.

In a letter dated Thursday to Kim, the U.S. president said he would not attend the summit due to “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement.”

He was referring to recent comments from a North Korean official who described Vice President Mike Pence as “ignorant and stupid.”

In an interview Monday with Fox News, Pence said relations with North Korea “will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong Un doesn’t make a deal.”

He was referring to the fate of the government of Moammar Gadhafi, the former Libyan dictator. Gadhafi gave up his nuclear program in 2003 in the hope of negotiating with the West, but was killed by rebels in a 2011 uprising after his government was weakened during military action from the United States and its European allies.

When it was noted that the comparison could be interpreted as a threat, Pence replied, “Well, I think it’s more of a fact.”

On Thursday, in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui of North Korea cited “unlawful and outrageous acts” by top American officials.

Choe said that Pence had made “unbridled and impudent remarks that North Korea might end like Libya.” And she added that she would recommend to Kim that he should reconsider what would have been a historic summit.

The decision to scrap the meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Singapore, is the latest turn in the relationship between Trump and Kim. Just last fall, the two leaders had exchanged threats to launch nuclear wars against each other’s countries.

Trump has hinted that the summit may or may not take place. He has said it would be good for North Korea if it did.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters,” Trump wrote to Kim. “Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you.”