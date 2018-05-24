Tom Reed signs petition calling for vote on Dreamers

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Tom Reed Thursday signed onto an effort to push to a vote legislation that would provide a legal solution for Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States by their parents.

Reed's move -- and that of other members of the Problem-Solvers Caucus -- means a discharge petition on legislation providing a solution for Dreamers appears to be only two signatures short of the number needed to force a vote on the House floor.

"The administration put down a marker, saying they want this problem solved," Reed, a Corning Republican, said. "Not only did we listen to the administration's request, but also to the American people."

Reed said the discharge petition would force a vote on legislation that not only resolves the issue of the Dreamers, but addresses border security.

Rep. Chris Collins, a Clarence Republican, signed the petition earlier this month.