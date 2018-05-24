Three being treated for smoke inhalation after Cheektowaga fire

Three people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire Thursday morning in Cheektowaga that may have been caused by careless smoking, according to police.

The fire started in one unit in a duplex at 1 Matthew Lane, near Beach Road and Cleveland Drive. The two residents of the unit where the fire started, as well as a neighbor who lived in the other unit, were transported to area hospitals, said Cleveland Hill Fire Chief Matthew Chowaniec.

One of the residents also suffered burns to his chest. The victims are all in their 60s, according to police. Two of the victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center and the other was taken to the St. Joseph Campus of Catholic Health System. Their conditions were not available late Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.