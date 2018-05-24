Things to do in Western New York: May 25

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). No cost is listed.

Black Rock Zydeco, Buffalo's own piece of the Big Easy, makes happy hour even happier. The band includes Ron Kowalewski (accordion), Tim Gettings (bass), Kathryn Koch (saxophone), Jeff Schaller (drums), Tyler Westcott (guitar), and Joe Rychlik (washboard).

Join them at the Sportsmen's Tavern as they dish out what they describe as "infectious rhythms spiked with Louisiana funk and jazz." Let the good times roll. - Mary Kunz Goldman

7 p.m. in Ukrainian-American Civic Center (205 Military Road). Free to attend.

Celebrate Ukrainian and Polish heritage with a night of music and dancing, topped off with a plate of hearty Ukrainian food. Opera soprano Arielle Khrystaina Plucinski will sing in both languages, accompanied by Ivan Docenko, followed by Harmony Polish Folk Dancers.

Revered Ukrainian cook "Pani Marie" will be dishing up cabbage rolls, fish fries and more. - Andrew Galarneau

5 to 8 p.m. in Flying Bison (840 Seneca St.).

Here's your chance to have a beer and support the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York. Beer tickets are $5, and a food truck will be on site. Enjoy live music by Hazy Jane as well as a basket raffle, 50-50 and Wine Ring Toss.

The Learning Disabilities Association serves more than 1,200 individuals and families in Western New York to live productive lives. To your health! - Mary Kunz Goldman