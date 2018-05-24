The 10: Buffalo Marathon, Taste of Lewiston, The Decemberists

1) Buffalo Marathon, 6:30 a.m. May 27 at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.). Registration has closed, but it's free to enjoy as a spectator (and much easier on the body). For any Buffalo Marathon questions, refer to the handy guide.

Commentary: As someone who's run only a few miles at once in his life, it's hard to fathom the marathon distance of 26.2 miles. Ten miles sounds a little ridiculous, and that's less than halfway to the finish line.

But dedicated runners, who've trained for months and years for Sunday, will carbo-load, hydrate and stretch before navigating the course that stretches from downtown to Hertel Avenue, through Delaware Park and back to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, where friends, family and beer will be waiting.

Peek back at Smiles and race shots from last year's marathon, then peruse the logistics below.

*****

2) Taste of Lewiston, noon to 8 p.m. May 26 on Center Street, between 4th and 5th streets in Lewiston. Event is free to attend, with individual food items for purchase.

Commentary: The Lewiston Council on the Arts and Corey McGowan Productions tag-team the Taste of Lewiston, which rallies a swath of vendors from the Niagara County town onto Center Street. The event, revived after a decade-long absence in 2017, is not solely dedicated to food - other artisans and businesses from the area will also participate.

Look back at Smiles from the 2017 Taste of Lewiston, here.

*****

3) The Decemberists, 8 p.m. May 26 in Artpark (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Tickets range from $34 to $45 and may be purchased here.

Commentary: Portland, Ore., indie rockers The Decemberists will hit the Artpark Mainstage Theatre on Saturday night on a big concert night - Post Malone, slated for Darien Lake, sold out well in advance.

Colin Meloy, Chris Funk and friends released "I'll Be Your Girl," the band's eighth studio album, in March, which marked The Decemberists' third straight album to appear in the Billboard Top 10 in the week following its release.

*****

4) Totally Buffalo Festival, noon to 8 p.m. May 26 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets are $5 in advance and may be purchased here.

Commentary: On the heels of the Buffalo Zoo's BuffaLoveFest, the Totally Buffalo blog hosts its second annual pro-Buffalo party-market in RiverWorks on Saturday. Find the impressive lineup of Buffalo-based artisans here, as well as the music lineup, which closes with 90 West at 6:40 p.m.

Imperial Pizza has exclusivity on the pizza, while Babcia's Pierogi will dole out the pillowy Polish pockets. Local mascots and Disney princesses will hang around the event, too, lending a strong family feel.

*****

5) Sunset Bay Beach Party, 7 p.m. to midnight May 25 at Sunset Bay Beach Club and Cabana Sam's (1028 South Shore Drive, Irving). There's no cost listed.

Commentary: Sunset's season kicks off in earnest on Friday with DJ Felony handed the music keys at 9 p.m. A two-for-one drink special at Cabana Sam's, which opens daily beginning May 27, is another major highlight, as are temperatures in the low 70s and zero percent chance of precipitation.

For those looking ahead to Saturday, Sunset hosts SUP Erie Adventures' PaddleFest, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for which you can find more details here.

*****

6) Memorial Day Beach Party, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 28 at Woodlawn Beach (3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell). No cost listed.

Commentary: Veteran Toronto DJ Mark Oliver, a regular at the popular Guvernment Nightclub, caps a strong Memorial Day of music, with DJs Charles Masters and Miguel in tow.

Kiss 98.5 FM's DJ Anthony will emcee the daylong festivities. Woodlawn Beach Tiki Bar will be open, too, for refreshments.

*****

7) Happy Hour with a Purpose, 5 to 8 p.m. May 25 in Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.). Beer tickets are $5.

Commentary: Live music from Hazy Jane, a basket auction, 50-50 and an on-site food truck are some of the highlights for the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York's fundraiser on Friday. The LDA helps disabled persons and their families in several areas, from education to support to vocations.

*****

8) One World Water Lantern Festival, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 26 at Buffalo Outer Harbor (225 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Tickets are $30 in advance here, through May 24, or $40 at the event.

Commentary: Consider this the dark horse event of the weekend. While generating substantial social media interest, it's tough to tell who's organizing this local stop of a national tour, and the event website FAQ notes it's for-profit.

Other than a biodegradable floating water lantern that you don't get to keep, it's hard to know what you're paying money for (the site cleanup, the spectacle and the marker, presumably).

The premise is that attendees receive their own lantern and a marker to write messages of "happiness, peace and hope" on it, then they release the water lanterns into the water - a terrific visual opportunity.

*****

9) Buffalo Classic Jiu-Jitsu, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). No cost listed for spectators.

Commentary: If you're tired of concerts and marathons make you squeamish, watching a martial arts tournament in RiverWorks is an unusual alternative. Kids and adults Gi fights - which refers to the style of jiu-jitsu where participants wear traditional garb and grabbing clothing during the tussle is allowed - will go on throughout the day.

*****

10) MNM Presents' Sunset Sundays, 8 p.m. to midnight May 27 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Free to attend, and the monthly event returns June 17.

Commentary: The first collaborative event of MNM Presents and Buffalo RiverWorks invites four DJs - Marcos Udagawa, The Owski, Ryan Liddell and Jesse Aaron - to take the patio stage on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend. RiverWorks is even highlighting a beer connected to the event: the Turntable Pils.

