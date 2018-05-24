Taste of Lewiston, Taste of Tonawandas kick off summer festivals

Foodies can get a taste from some of some of their favorite restaurants with Taste of Lewiston from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Lewiston and at Taste of Tonawandas from 12:30 to 7 p.m. June 3 in Gateway Harbor Park in North Tonawanda.

These are two of a number of area tasting events held in advance of the Taste of Buffalo on July 7 and 8.

The festivals in Lewiston and the Tonawandas will offer craft beer, wine and award-winning cuisine and give tasters a chance to work off those calories with free live music.

In Lewiston, about 60 restaurants, businesses and organizations will have booths along Center Street. Festival-goers can vote for their favorite restaurant by texting to 474747.

The Tonawandas' festival will feature live music from two bands, and more than 20 restaurants and businesses have signed up to offer food tastings.