SZUDZIK, Alice (Rasmus)

SZUDZIK - Alice (nee Rasmus)

May 23, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harry F. Szudzik; loving mother of Diane (John) Torma; cherished grandmother of Karen R. Torma, Stephen J. Torma, and the late Kimberly Cwanek; great-grandmother of Samantha Malkiewicz. Funeral Services commencing on Saturday at 9:30 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (Two blocks south of Williams St.), and at 10 AM in Resurrection RC Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA, or Hospice Buffalo. Alice was a worker at Kobackers Gerber Sausage Company for years, as well as a senior van driver for Erie County Social Services. Leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com