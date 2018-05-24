SYRACUSE, Joseph M., Jr.

SYRACUSE - Joseph M., Jr. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest May 23, 2018. Devoted father of Julie (Douglas) Everett and Jennifer Syracuse; cherished grandfather of Amber, Emily and Tyler; loving son of Joseph and Susie Syracuse, Sr.; dear friend of Debby Ludwig and Bonnie Syracuse; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com