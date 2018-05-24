SMITH, Bonnie L.

SMITH - Bonnie L. Of Lockport, NY, May 22, 2018. Wife of 53 years to David K. Smith; mother of Jeffrey (Chris) Smith and RaeAnn Smith; grandmother of Lauren Smith and Maddie and Jacob Taylor; sister of Roberta (Dennis) MacDonald, Robert (Sheila) Simons, James (Leigh Ann) Simons and the late Marianne Pickard; sister-in-law of Richard Pickard and Diana Smith; and aunt of several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Niagara Hospice, Inc. or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com