Second man pleads guilty in beating that left NT man in a coma

Devin J. Gamble pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault in the brutal beating of a North Tonawanda man who later was placed in a medically induced coma.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon told Gamble that he is almost certain to go to prison, although she agreed to limit the sentence to six years. Gamble, 20, of East Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Monday, Eugene R. Guerra IV, 24, of Olean pleaded guilty to the same charge for the Nov. 30 attack on a man in his 50s at Oliver and Robinson streets. Gamble and Guerra agreed to cover as much as $5,000 of the victim's unpaid medical bills.

"I was intoxicated. I was on non-prescribed medication," Gamble said.

"Do you think the victim cares?" Sheldon retorted.