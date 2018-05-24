REVO, Harold

REVO - Harold Passed away on May 21, 2018 at 100 years old. Beloved husband Eleen for 72 years; father of Terry (Marti) Revo and Lynne (Gary) Revo-Cohen; papa to Jenn (Mike), Erica (Guillaume), Shauna, Ian, Zach, Anna, Max and Leo. Harold was born and raised in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Julius and Ina Revo and brother of Shirlee Ross and the late Bonnie (Abe) Rapport and Milton (Norma) Revo. Harold loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids with his whole heart, always greeting them with open arms and a big smile. He loved golf, dancing, dressing like a "Mensch", Friday nights at the Westwood and selling steel. He won an award for "Best Salesman of the Year" at 90 years old. He was an extraordinary man and everyone he knew talked about his kindness and how he appreciated everything they did for him with warm words that made them feel loved and special. We will all miss him deeply. Funeral Service on Friday, May 25, at 11 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. Interment will follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Shiva will be held directly following Interment at the Hyatt Pl. at 5020 Main St., Amherst, NY, where friends and family will also be welcome at the Hyatt later at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish Federation of Buffalo. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com.