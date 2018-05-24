Reporters' Notebook: May 24, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman on this date in 1941, “To live outside the law, you must be honest.”

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Church Women United of Niagara Falls and Vicinity will hold their annual business meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 1 in Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls.

Cost is $6. All are welcome and reservations are required. Call Frances Clements at 283-9411 with number attending. Checks payable to Church Women United must be received by May 30. Send them to Ruby McCoy, 546 10th St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – “Soldiers Through the Ages,” a historical military program, will be presented from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown. There will be small arts demonstration of weapons from 1645 to 1945 at 11 a.m. both days and concerts of military music at 2:30 p.m.

There also will be displays of military vehicles, historic encampments and a program on the Battle of Cantigny, the first major battle involving American troops in World War I. Admission is $13, $9 for children 6 to 12.

Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will hold a special memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday in the Fort Niagara Cemetery. The public is invited.

. . .

ON THE MARCH – The Niagara Falls Veterans Commission will hold its annual Community Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday from City Market, 18th Street and Pine Avenue, and concluding at the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial, Hyde Park Boulevard and Pine Avenue. Pine Avenue will be lined with flags.

The parade’s grand marshal will be Patricia Knibbs, a World War II veteran. Emcee will be former Mayor Vince Anello. For more info, call parade chairman Kenny Tompkins at 940-7092 or visit the parade’s Facebook page.

. . .

MEMORIAL MOMENT – St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, will host its 13th annual interdenominational service for Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Monday. The service will conclude with the singing of “Amazing Grace” by an a cappella chorus of more than 80 people at the War Memorial on Bidwell Parkway, across the street from the church. For more info, call 885-1112 or visit stjohnsgrace.org.

. . .

TEEING UP – The Niagara County Lions Clubs will host a golf clinic for students of Niagara Academy of the Orleans Niagara BOCES Special/Alternative Education Program at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 31, at Willowbrook Golf Course, 4200 Lake Ave., Lockport.

The Lions will join Jim Furlong, the PGA professional at Willowbrook, in conducting the clinic. For more info, call Dan Hamm of the Pendleton Lions Club at 316-1378 or email dhamm20@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Grace Swiatec, Mike Connelly, Marvin Askew, Marty Biniasz, Michael F. Lewis, Joe Merritt Jr., Ruthie Mae Hollis, Lois Snyder, Diane Bialota, Sister Jean Klimczak, Nancy Millar, Mary Jane Mescall, Patricia Bogdan, Jeff Didion, Bob Roof, Freddie Roy, Karen Sieracki, Daniel Griffin, Liz Lockwood, Gary Schillinger, Amelia Kozlowski, Lois Bardo, Michelle Wannemacher, Debbie Mason, Mike Mahoney, Ava Wysko, Elysia Rousseau, Jack Damstetter and Bill Damstetter.

. . .

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.