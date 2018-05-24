Rath, Anne M. (Regan)

Rath - Anne M. (nee Regan)

May 22, 2018, of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of Elizabeth J. Rath, James J. (Molly) Rath, Timothy C. (Dina) Rath, Martin J. (late Karen) Rath, Carolyn A. (Michael) Phillips, David K. (Shelby) Rath, Kathryn M. Clancy, Maryanne (John) Ring; dearest sister of Joyce (late Timothy) McCarthy and C. Murray (Becky) Regan; adored grandmother of 15; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received 4-8 PM, Thursday and Friday, May 24th and 25th, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg (716-627-2919), where a Prayer Service will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 26th, followed by a 12 PM Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Church, Lake View. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.