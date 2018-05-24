Police describe Richie Incognito as being in 'altered, paranoid state' during gym incident

Coach Sean McDermott and former teammates wished the best for recently released Bills guard Richie Incognito on Thursday as troubling new details of his interaction with police in Florida earlier this week emerged.

Incognito had the police called on him at a gym in Florida after allegedly throwing a dumbbell at a man during an altercation. Incognito wasn’t arrested Wednesday, but police placed him under an involuntary psychiatric hold – known in Florida as the Baker Act. He was transported to South County Mental Health Center in Delray Beach.

“I care about all of our players and I’m concerned about all of our players,” McDermott said. “As far as Richie’s situation specifically, I’m not going to get into any specifics at this point.”

Miami radio station WINZ obtained a copy of the police report from Wednesday’s incident. In it, Incognito is described as being in an “altered, paranoid state.”

From the report: “Incognito stated he was just training and that, ‘there’s a guy walking around with headphones on. I’m running NSA class level 3 documents through my phone. I can’t have anybody in Bluetooth capability of me or taking pictures of me.’

“I asked Incognito to tell me about his phone and the government’s involvement, but he told me he couldn’t talk about it because he was under contract and asked who I was under contract with. When I asked why the government was trying to watch him, Incognito told me I didn’t have a high-enough security clearance.”

The report goes on to note that Incognito’s speech pattern “was very erratic and he would suddenly change the subject matter to something different.” Incognito told officers he had taken “Shroom Tech,” an over-the-counter supplement. When officers explained their concerns that Incognito could be a danger to others, he “suddenly stood and asked a woman in the swimming pool to call the FBI.”

The Bills released Incognito on Monday, at his request.

“I’m going to wish Richie well as he moves forward,” McDermott said. I “certainly appreciate all he did for this organization and then my, as I was here last year, just one year of his career with the Buffalo Bills and what he meant to us and what he meant to me.”

The 911 tape was also released. On it, Incognito can be heard yelling at the person who made the call.

"He attacked me. He's not well," the person who called 911 said.

The official police report states that officers determined Incognito's "actions were due to his paranoia that he was being followed, recorded and tracked by the government. It was determined that without care or treatment there was a substantial likelihood Incognito would cause serious bodily harm to himself or others as evidenced by recent behavior."

Incognito's former teammates expressed concern after hearing about the details of Wednesday's incident.

"I haven’t touched base with him," Bills guard Ryan Groy said Thursday. "I’ve reached out. I hope he’s doing well. I’m not really sure what’s going on. I don’t know the whole story, but wish him the best and hope he gets everything figured out."

Without Incognito, the Bills moved Vlad Ducasse from right guard to left guard with the starting offense at Thursday's practice. John Miller was the starter at right guard.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a void. Teams move on from guys every year," Groy said. "That’s something that you get used to. We have a great O-line. We’re moving on, getting ready to go into the season."

Miller didn't want to say too much about the situation with Incognito.

"I'll just start off by saying Richie's a great guy, and was a great teammate," he said. "Anything further than that, I can't really comment on at this moment."