Pedestrian killed in Elma identified by authorities as Buffalo man

The pedestrian killed Saturday night in Elma has been identified by the Erie County Sheriff's Office as a Buffalo man.

Christopher A. Young, 67, was struck by a vehicle on Transit Road just north of Clinton Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday. A sheriff's deputy on patrol in the area came across the scene and found Young lying in the roadway. Young was unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

The driver was interviewed at the scene, along with multiple witnesses, the Sheriff's Office has previously said. Investigators had been seeking help from the public in identifying Young, who was not carrying any identification. Young was identified through fingerprint matching, as well as by a tattoo on his arm, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident remains under investigation.