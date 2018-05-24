NORMAN, Raymond L.

NORMAN - Raymond L. May 22, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Mikolajczak) Norman; dearest father of Grace Ann Norman, Nancy A. Norman, Lori A. Norman and Joyce A. Norman; brother of Eugene (late Theresa) Norman, MD; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Raymond was a WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Association of NYS, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 402, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.