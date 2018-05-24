Noco seeks to open car wash in Amherst near ECC North Campus

Noco Energy Corp. wants to build a car wash on the site of a former Getty gas station in Amherst across from the Erie Community College North Campus.

The property at 6164 Main St. is one of three parcels at the northeast corner of Main and Youngs Road that Noco would build on, said Ellen Kost, Amherst's assistant planning director.

The former Getty gas station property is zoned appropriately for the project, but a house directly to the north at 15 Youngs Road and a vacant parcel directly to the east at 6172 Main must be rezoned from residential to motor services, Kost said.

Noco already operates a gas station and convenience store at the southwest corner of Main and Youngs.

“As part of a new corner reuse strategy, NOCO has begun utilizing our real estate team and environmental expertise to acquire, decommission, and remediate former fuel station properties with the goal of repurposing them for resale or for alternative commercial use," Tim Boyle, Noco's vice president of real estate, said in a statement.

Documents filed with the town Planning Department show Noco would construct a 3,840-square-foot building on the site. The Planning Board could begin its review of the project at its June meeting. Noco said it plans to meet with neighbors of the site prior to the Planning Board meeting.