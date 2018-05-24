Niagara Falls man 'does not know why' he keeps getting shot

A 36-year-old Niagara Falls man who went to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon has been there before.

Four times before.

The Woodlawn Avenue man told police he was walking down Niagara Avenue near 13th Street at about 2 p.m. when he heard a "pop" and realized he'd been shot in the leg, according to a city police report.

After he was shot, the victim contacted his cousin, who drove him to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, where police responded. He told police he did not see any vehicles or anyone suspicious around who may have fired the shot.

The victim told police "this is the fifth time he has been shot and does not know why," according to the report.

Police did not find any evidence of a crime scene in the 1300 block of Niagara Avenue.