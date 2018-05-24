New movies, screenings: 'Solo,' 'Carrie,' 'Alien'

"Let the Sunshine In." Starring Juliette Binoche, Xavier Beauvois, Philippe Katerine. Directed by Claire Denis. A middle-aged Parisian artist and divorced mother looks for love. 94 minutes. Unrated, contains brief nudity, obscenity and sexuality. In French with subtitles. Showing at Dipson Amherst Theatre.

"Solo." Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover. Directed by Ron Howard. During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action/violence.) Showing at Flix, AMC Maple Ridge, North Park, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center, Palace Hamburg, Aurora Theatre and Transit Drive-In.

Special Screenings

"Alien." Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic is set in space where no one can hear you scream. 7:30 p.m. May 25, 7 p.m. May 26 and 7:30 p.m. May 29 Screening Room Cinema Cafe (Boulevard Mall).

"Carrie." Original film version of Stephen King horror novel starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta and Amy Irving. 7:30 p.m. May 31 at Dipson Amherst Theatre. Part of Thursday Night Terrors. Preceeded with a "Terrors Prom" featuring a red carpet, photos, music and a Prom King and Queen Contest.

"Filmworker." Documentary looks into Stanley Kubrick’s inner circle. 2 and 4:30 p.m. May 24. North Park Theatre.

"Goodland." Buffalo premiere of Josh Doke’s directorial debut, a suspense thriller set in his hometown of Goodland, Kansas about a stranger, a dead body and events that don’t add up. 7:30 p.m. May 24, 5 p.m. May 26 and 7:30 p.m. May 30. Screening Room Cinema Cafe.

"Sicily: Land of Love & Strife." Filmmaker Mark Spano’s feature-length documentary about the Italian island. 7 p.m. May 25. North Park Theatre.