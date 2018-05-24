Much more to examine, U.S. attorney says of Robert Morgan's company

Federal prosecutors allege two Morgan Management executives conned banks into lending millions more than they should have for certain apartment complexes, but the indictment makes no mention of the firm's founder, chief executive and guiding force, Robert C. Morgan.

That does not mean Morgan, whose companies own tens of thousands of apartments throughout the eastern United States and helped revive downtown Rochester, is in the clear.

"Everybody is in play that may have been engaged in fraudulent conduct," U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday as he explained the indictment of two Morgan executives — Morgan's kin — and two other businessmen in Morgan Management's orbit.

Kennedy said the investigation, which has gone on for more than a year, is in its early stages.

"There is much to be examined," he said.

He refused to rule out, or rule in, charges being filed against Morgan someday. But when asked his advice for anyone about to do business with Morgan, he said they should "do their due diligence."

The first people charged in the case are Frank Giacobbe, 43, of East Amherst, and Patrick Ogiony, 34, of Buffalo, the principals at Aurora Capital Advisors, a mortgage brokerage that helped Morgan Management obtain loans at seven properties cited in the indictment.

Also indicted were Kevin Morgan, 42, of Pittsford, Robert Morgan's nephew and a Morgan Management vice president; and Todd Morgan, 29, of Rochester, Robert Morgan's son and a project manager for the company.

All face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted, but federal guidelines would allow a more lenient sentence, because they take into account many factors in a defendant's history.

In the indictment, a federal grand jury says the four inflated rent rolls, fudged income figures and staged apartments to make it appear as though certain apartment complexes in or near Syracuse, Buffalo and Pittsburgh were fuller and more profitable than they really were. The indictment says the deceptions involved mortgages worth a combined $167.5 million. Further, the loans were bundled with others and sold to investors as regulated securities.

During an interview with The Buffalo News in 2017, Robert Morgan pointed across a conference table at his nephew and son and called them the future of the company that he began in earnest in 1991, after a bullet coursed through his torso in an armed robbery. The bullet left him in a wheelchair and fueled his drive to succeed in the real estate business.

Today, his companies have amassed some 36,000 units spread across 14 states. And the two relatives who were the future of his company have been indicted.

Lawyers familiar with the way prosecutors tighten the loop figure those indictments might not be the last.

Part of John V. Elmore's practice includes defending white-collar defendants, but he has no connection to the Morgan Management case. Elmore worked as a prosecutor for the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney.

"In my 33 years of practicing law, I saw that when there is a federal indictment involving a conspiracy, it is very common that some of these people would provide information, and then the number of co-conspirators would rise," he said.

Prosecutors don't always indict their main target first, he said.

"They indict people lower in the chain of command in order to go after people higher in the chain of command. And hopefully, the people lower in the chain of command will give solid evidence so the big target doesn't have a lot of wiggle room."

Three other lawyers, who asked that their names not be used because they may have represented some of the many figures on the periphery of the case, agreed it looks as though federal prosecutors will use the indictments made public this week as leverage for cooperation elsewhere.

"The feds are smart guys," one said. "What they often do is name wives and kids as hostages, knowing the paterfamilias will fall on the grenade. That could be the ploy."

When a reporter asked Wednesday whether Morgan knew what his nephew and son were doing, Kennedy refused to answer. But an affidavit that one federal investigator presented as he sought a warrant for Kevin and Todd Morgan's email accounts noted that Robert Morgan received copies of some of the emails that agents had already obtained and that seemed to prove wrongdoing.

For example, when Kevin Morgan emailed several employees to say they should always present lenders with income figures that justify the size of the loan they are seeking, Robert Morgan was in the loop, the investigator wrote.

Robert Morgan was present when FBI agents raided his company headquarters in Pittsford on May 14. The agents hauled away boxes of items that a federal judge had allowed them to seize. Afterward, Morgan refused to speak to The Buffalo News about the probe, a stance he continued Wednesday when he did not respond to The News' email asking about his take on the indictment.