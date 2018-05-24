M&T Bank offers foreclosed home as part of Niagara Falls auction

A house on 12th Street in Niagara Falls, owned by M&T Bank after a mortgage foreclosure, will be added to the city-owned homes available in the city's June 19 Home Ownership Auction.

The bank announced its participation in the auction Wednesday.

“This is the first time that a former zombie property will be put through a municipal home ownership auction in New York State,” said Christine Marino, city Zombie Fight coordinator.

The city is selling 11 houses with the requirement that buyers fix them up and live in them for at least five years. They must be brought into full code compliance within a year, and the buyer must pay all property taxes at the time of purchase. The city is offering renovation cost estimates to bidders.