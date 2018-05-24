MEYER, Charles Francis, Jr.

MEYER - Charles Francis, Jr. Of Southington, OH, formerly of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2018, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary Joanne (nee Schmit) Meyer. Charles was born on March 17, 1928, in the Bronx, NY. He joined the Navy in 1946 and served two years as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Charles graduated from Pratt Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Sylvania in Batavia on the development of the color television and at Bell Aerospace in Niagara Falls, where he was part of the Apollo Moon Landing Project. Devoted father of Elise (Jack) Sheehan, Joanne (Will) Conta and Catherine (Joseph) DeMarco; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Elise and Charles Meyer, Sr.; dear brother of Elise (Charles) Connolly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service private.