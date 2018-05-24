Marrano Homes hosts special close-out event in West Seneca

Combining luxury and value is the goal of most homebuyers, but that’s a prospect the housing market rarely affords.

Marrano Homes is offering homebuyers just that — an exclusive opportunity to own luxury housing for an unbeatable value in its Princeton South community, voted Best of West Seneca in the Home Builders category two years in a row.

Visit a wide variety of Princeton South homes Memorial Day weekend, as part of a special Marrano housing tour, and can redeem a one-of-a-kind close-out offering for a limited time. Marrano Homes is offering homebuyers the option to have Marrano pay the first two years of property taxes or get $16,000 in upgrades (prior sales excluded).

“Princeton South is the only place where residents can build a new home in West Seneca,” said Jim Marrano, executive vice president of operations, Marrano Homes. “So, homebuyers interested in building in the area, should definitely take advantage of this great opportunity because it won’t be available for long.”

From ranch styles and first-floor master bedrooms to three and four-bedroom plans, Marrano’s housing tour will showcase seven different completed homes, including some of the newest designs being debuted in West Seneca. The homes include a variety of high-quality features that come standard in all Marrano homes, including Pella windows, high-efficiency furnaces, Kohler plumbing fixtures, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Home prices range from the $290,000s to $350,000+ and are all move-in ready.

The first home on the tour, located at 26 Vista Court (pictured above), is a spectacular fully landscaped and decorated model. The first-floor master plan features a spacious great room with a cathedral ceiling and a maintenance-free gas fireplace.

A large gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded flooring and an over-sized island that’s perfect for entertaining. The private master-suite features a spacious glamour bathroom with a custom ceramic shower and Corian counters, along with a large walk-in closet.

Next door, 27 Vista Court is a new design in Princeton South that’s been tag-lined “destined to be award-winning.” A two-story foyer provides a welcoming entrance, while an oversized mudroom allows for optimal storage. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and large peninsula, and opens into a sunroom that allows ample natural light to pour inside.

Residents also have access to a first-floor flex space for personal customization. Upstairs, guests will find a laundry room, nicely sized secondary bedroom and a hobby room. In addition, a large master suite features a walk-in closet and private master bathroom.

A short walk through Princeton South leads visitors to 39 Clearview Drive, a unique Marrano ranch design that is ready to be called home. A spacious kitchen opens into a great room featuring a fireplace with a ceramic surround. The master bedroom boasts a private bathroom and walk-in closet, while an eight-foot basement provides ample storage space.

The home also offers plenty of closets, ceramic tiles in all bathrooms, as well as craftsman elevation with a full front porch and a rear covered porch.

All seven Princeton South homes will be open this weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as part of Marrano’s special tour.

To visit Princeton South, take Fisher Road to Caldwell Drive, turn left on Clearview Drive and then take another left on Vista Court.

For those unable to make this weekend’s tour, all models are open Saturday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 809-8685 or visit marrano.com.