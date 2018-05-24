Man arrested at Niagara Falls City Council meeting asserts 'white privilege'

A 40-year-old man was arrested at Niagara Falls City Hall on Wednesday night after he caused a disturbance when he was not allowed to speak before city lawmakers, according to a police report.

Christopher M. Smith, of Niagara Avenue, asked to address the City Council but was denied because he showed up late to the meeting and did not sign in to be a speaker, according to the report.

Smith "became upset and stated, 'This is racist against white people. I have [expletive] white privilege,' " according to the report. He left the chambers on his own but could still be heard from inside the chambers.

Police charged Smith with disorderly conduct.