Lockport's Flight of Five opens for the season Saturday

The Flight of Five, the partially restored 19th century Erie Canal locks in downtown Lockport, will open for the season Saturday.

Free demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will feature volunteer lock tenders opening and closing the wooden gates of the locks to move a replica 19th century canal boat. "Tommy O'Hara," a costumed re-enactor, also will be part of the festivities.

Also, a new $15 Lock Tender Tribute Tour is being offered. Visitors can join the lock tenders for a hands-on experience in lock opening. The tour, which begins at the Erie Canal Discovery Center, Church and Ontario streets, includes a narrated visit to 11 stops around the locks. Bicycle tours also are being offered.

Organizers recommended that visitors should register in advance online at LocksDistrictTours.com.