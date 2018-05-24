KATZ, Daniel B.

KATZ - Daniel B. Age 95, passed away May 19, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Elaine R. Katz; devoted father of Joel Thomas (Penny) Katz, Howard Katz and Joy Katz (Rob Handel); dear brother of Ethel Chaifetz and the late Sidney Katz; loving grandfather of Jeremy, Avi and Michael Katz and Chance Handel; adoring great-grandfather of Eleanora, Daniel and Eli Katz. Graveside Services held in Boston, MA, on Thursday, May 24th. Memorial contributions to Seeds of Peace, https://www.seedsofpeace.org.