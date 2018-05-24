KARAMANSKI, Sophie F. (Kowalik)

KARAMANSKI - Sophie F.

(nee Kowalik)

Of North Tonawanda, NY, died on May 21, 2018. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lottie (nee Basiak) Kowalik and her loving husband, Vincent M. Karamanski. Also predeceased by sister, Carrie Tomaszewski and brothers, Vanceslaws, Stanley, Chester, Frank and Henry Kowalik. "Cioci Sophie" is survived by her sister Jennie Pietak and many, many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookdale Niagara AL, 6741 Nash Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or Niagara Hospice Alliance, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094-1231. Arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Memorial Home, North Tonawanda (716-692-4917). Visit www.benjaminmemorialhome.com