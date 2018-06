A JetBlue flight headed to Boston from Buffalo had to turn back to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Thursday morning after a "bird strike," NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m., about 10 minutes after JetBlue flight 2216 left Buffalo on its way to Boston.

The plane returned safely to the Buffalo airport. It was listed as "delayed" just after 7 a.m.