JANISZESKI-KUSHNER, Mary (Kulikowski)

May 23, 2018, of Blasdell, NY, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Richard Janiszeski and Michael Kushner; beloved mother of Sandra (late Robert) Fredenburg and Michaeline Lichon; grandmother of Rob (Karen) Fredenburg, Tracy (Marc) Ayers, Douglas and Cindy Lichon; great-grandmother of 5; sister of Anna (late John) Czodli, Rose (Paul) LaChance and the late Kathryn, Raymond Whipple, John (late Helen) Kulikowski, Steve (late Rita) Kull, Michael (late Jean) Kulikowski, Helen (late Walter) Zak, George (late Veronica) Kull and Dorothy (late Matthew) Skotnicki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Chapel service at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Visitation Friday 2-6 PM. Panachyda at 4 PM.