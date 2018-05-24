IRS, New York officials clash over state plan on tax deduction

WASHINGTON – The IRS isn't buying New York State's attempt to help taxpayers who may be hurt by a cutback in the state and federal tax deduction, and the state's U.S. senators Thursday joined Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in expressing outrage about it.

The federal tax agency issued a notice earlier this week indicating that a work-around approved by the State Legislature – which would allow state and local taxes to essentially be counted as charitable deductions – probably won't fly when the IRS issues final rules later this year regarding the tax law overhaul passed by Congress last December.

"The proposed regulations will make clear that the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code, informed by substance-over-form principles, govern the federal income tax treatment of such transfers," the memo said.

The IRS memo did not mention the other work-around that the State Legislature passed, which would let taxpayers convert their state income tax to a payroll tax. Under that provision, employers would pay the payroll tax on behalf of their employees and deduct it from their final federal tax bill.

The tone of the memo from the IRS seemed to indicate, though, that the agency will frown on that sort of state effort, too.

“Despite these state efforts to circumvent the new statutory limitation on state and local tax deductions, taxpayers should be mindful that federal law controls the proper characterization of payments for federal income tax purposes,” the IRS wrote.

Even so, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the IRS should allow states more freedom to change their tax laws to adapt to the new federal tax code.

"The bottom line on this tax bill is that it rewards giant corporations and the wealthy while sticking the hard-working, middle-class homeowners with the bill via punitive provisions like the unfair elimination of the state-and-local tax deduction," Schumer said. "The Trump IRS made the wrong call here and should be more flexible in allowing homeowners to access reasonable new policies passed by states like New York to take the sting out of these unfair new middle-class taxes."

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat, agreed, saying: "It’s outrageous to see the Trump administration double down on hurting New York taxpayers, and this move by the IRS and Treasury Department is yet another example of why the Republican tax bill should be repealed.”

Blue-state Democrats have been incensed about the 2017 tax law's change to the state and local tax deduction. For decades, taxpayers had been able to deduct those taxes in full. But starting this year, taxpayers can deduct no more than $10,000 in combined state and local property and income taxes, or up to $10,000 in sales taxes.

Cuomo has long argued that the change will devastate New York homeowners, with those in more expensive neighborhoods obviously likely to bear the heaviest burden. He also has threatened legal action against the federal tax legislation.

"Make no mistake: We have been and will continue to fight against this economic missile with every fiber of our being," Cuomo said Wednesday. "The IRS should not be used as a political weapon, and I urge this administration to stop its partisan assault on New Yorkers and instead work with us to deliver real, lasting relief for hardworking families."

Some Republicans in the state, such as Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, have long downplayed the impact of the tax change while attacking Cuomo for his stance on the issue.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that Andrew Cuomo is not a CPA, doesn’t oversee the IRS and does not make federal tax policy, he insisted on providing tax advice to New Yorkers by trumpeting a tax scheme that was unlikely to ever work," Collins said Thursday. "Instead of more political gimmicks to save face, Andrew Cuomo should do what millions of New Yorkers want him to do, and that is to cut New York's onerous tax burden once and for all."