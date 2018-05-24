House passes Reed amendment that aims to save Wellsville plant

WASHINGTON – The House Thursday passed an amendment by Rep. Tom Reed that aims to help save Siemens AG's Dresser-Rand plant in Wellsville from closure.

Reed's amendment to a must-pass defense authorization bill directs the Pentagon to send a report to Congress "on the impacts to our national defense and manufacturing base resulting from a potential relocation of production of steam turbines for aircraft carriers and submarines.”

That's the kind of work Siemens wants to transfer from Wellsville to a plant in North Carolina. That means Reed's amendment, if included in the final version of the defense bill to be worked out between the House and Senate, could slow Siemens' effort to close the Wellsville plant.

"I care not only about the well-being of our Wellsville residents but about the national security of our country," said Reed, R-Corning. "Wellsville Dresser-Rand employees have years of institutional knowledge that could not be replicated another location."