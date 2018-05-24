Homeroom Announcements: Thursday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Thursday
1. Softball - Section VI Class A and B finals
The first sectional champions of the spring will be crowned in softball today. All four finals are being played at Williamsville North.
- Class A-1: 1-Williamsville East vs. 3-West Seneca East, 3:30 p.m.
- Class A-2: 1-Lew-Port vs. 2-Iroquois, 4 p.m.
- Class B-1: 1-Olean vs. 2-Fredonia, 5:45 p.m.
- Class B-2: 1-Roy-Hart vs. 2-Eden, 6:30 p.m.
2. Baseball - Section VI Class A and B finals
Four sectional champions will also be crowned in baseball Thursday.
The Class B finals feature a pair of rivalry matchups at Gowanda, while the Class A finals are at two different locations.
- Class A-1: 1-Williamsville East vs. 7-West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m. at Kenmore West
- Class A-2: 2-Maryvale vs. 4-Lew-Port, 5 p.m. at Orchard Park
- Class B-1: 3-Fredonia vs. 4-Olean, 4 p.m.
- Class B-2: 2-Roy-Hart vs. 4-Medina, 7 p.m.
3. Lacrosse - Section VI semifinals
The field is down to 16 teams each for the Section VI boys and girls lacrosse playoffs. Winners from today's semifinal matchups head to next week's finals held at Williamsville North.
Here are a couple matchups to keep an eye on:
- Boys Class A: 3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park, 7 p.m.
- Boys Class B: 3-Williamsville North at 2-Williamsville East, 7 p.m.
- Girls Class B: 4-West Seneca West at 1-Frontier, 5 p.m.
- Girls Class B: 3-Niagara Wheatfield at 2-Hamburg, 5 p.m.
4. Track & field
The Niagara Frontier League Championships continue with the second day of action at 4 p.m. at Adams Field in Tonawanda.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
Wednesday's roundup
Pulera's hot hand carries St. Joe's to third straight MMHSAA boys lacrosse championship
St. Joe's Kelly receives staples after getting hurt during lacrosse's championship celebration
Sacred Heart slows it down, upsets Mount St. Mary for Msgr. Martin girls lacrosse title
* * *
