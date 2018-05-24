Homeroom Announcements: Thursday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Thursday

1. Softball - Section VI Class A and B finals

The first sectional champions of the spring will be crowned in softball today. All four finals are being played at Williamsville North.

Class A-1: 1-Williamsville East vs. 3-West Seneca East, 3:30 p.m.

Class A-2: 1-Lew-Port vs. 2-Iroquois, 4 p.m.

Class B-1: 1-Olean vs. 2-Fredonia, 5:45 p.m.

Class B-2: 1-Roy-Hart vs. 2-Eden, 6:30 p.m.

2. Baseball - Section VI Class A and B finals

Four sectional champions will also be crowned in baseball Thursday.

The Class B finals feature a pair of rivalry matchups at Gowanda, while the Class A finals are at two different locations.

Class A-1: 1-Williamsville East vs. 7-West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m. at Kenmore West

Class A-2: 2-Maryvale vs. 4-Lew-Port, 5 p.m. at Orchard Park

Class B-1: 3-Fredonia vs. 4-Olean, 4 p.m.

Class B-2: 2-Roy-Hart vs. 4-Medina, 7 p.m.

3. Lacrosse - Section VI semifinals

The field is down to 16 teams each for the Section VI boys and girls lacrosse playoffs. Winners from today's semifinal matchups head to next week's finals held at Williamsville North.

Here are a couple matchups to keep an eye on:

Boys Class A: 3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

Boys Class B: 3-Williamsville North at 2-Williamsville East, 7 p.m.

Girls Class B: 4-West Seneca West at 1-Frontier, 5 p.m.

Girls Class B: 3-Niagara Wheatfield at 2-Hamburg, 5 p.m.

4. Track & field

The Niagara Frontier League Championships continue with the second day of action at 4 p.m. at Adams Field in Tonawanda.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

