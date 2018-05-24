Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Friday
1. Track & field - League championships
There are a pair of track and field league championships on today's schedule. Both events wrap up on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
- ECIC Championships, 3 p.m. at Williamsville South
- CCAA Championships, 4 p.m. at Southwestern
2. Baseball - Georgetown Cup quarterfinals
Three of the four Monsignor Martin quarterfinal contests take place Friday. Winners advance to the best-of-three semifinals, which begin Tuesday.
- Niagara Catholic at St. Joe's, 4 p.m.
- Cardinal O'Hara at Canisius, 4:30 p.m. at Delaware Park
- Bishop Timon-St. Jude at St. Mary's of Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis hosts Nichols Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to set up next week's semifinal matchups.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
* * *
Thursday's roundup
Will East pounces early in capturing Class A-1 baseball title
Softball roundup: Iroquois ends Lew-Port's unbeaten run, Williamsville East's Clark shines
* * *
