Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

What to watch for Friday

1. Track & field - League championships

There are a pair of track and field league championships on today's schedule. Both events wrap up on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

ECIC Championships, 3 p.m. at Williamsville South

CCAA Championships, 4 p.m. at Southwestern

2. Baseball - Georgetown Cup quarterfinals

Three of the four Monsignor Martin quarterfinal contests take place Friday. Winners advance to the best-of-three semifinals, which begin Tuesday.

Niagara Catholic at St. Joe's, 4 p.m.

Cardinal O'Hara at Canisius, 4:30 p.m. at Delaware Park

Bishop Timon-St. Jude at St. Mary's of Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis hosts Nichols Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to set up next week's semifinal matchups.

