Softball roundup: Iroquois ends Lew-Port's unbeaten run, Williamsville East's Clark shines

Iroquois softball slayed the dragon of Class A-2 on the biggest stage.

Chiefs pitcher Brooke Plonka held Lew-Port to two hits, backing Iroquois in a 5-0 victory against the previously undefeated Lancers in the A-2 final at Williamsville North.

"There's been many people who kept on asking me, 'Why aren't you guys in the rankings?'" Iroquois head coach Aaron Vanderlip said. "I said, 'I want to be in the one at the end of the year.' Being able to knock off a team like that, I think we're going to be there."

The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, then added insurance with three runs in the final two frames.

"I was hoping to get one of two and hoping that that was enough," Vanderlip said with a laugh. "We kept putting people in good places. We did the little things, bunting people over and getting in scoring position and we were able to capitalize and get them in when they were in scoring position."

Standing in the Chiefs' way of their first Class A title since 1999 is Williamsville East, who rode star freshman pitcher Summer Clark to a 1-0 victory against West Seneca East in the A-1 final. Clark, a verbal commit to Missouri, gave up five hits in a complete game performance on the mound and drove in the only run of the game.

"She's way beyond her years," said Williamsville East coach Chris Durr, who earned the 100th victory of his career with the result. "She pitched really well against West Seneca last time we played them, which is why we went with her. ... She's been one of our best players all year as a ninth grader, which is amazing."

Clark's RBI single came in the bottom of the fourth inning, as she lined a ball to right field to score Madison Kozlowski from second base.

"It was a changeup and it was high in the zone," Clark said. "So I just drove it."

It was one of the few mistakes made by West Seneca East pitcher and Kent State commit Anilese Kelly. She gave up three hits and no walks in six innings of work.

It's the second straight A-1 title for the Flames, who lost 1-0 in the state final last year.

"The kids wanted to get back after a great year last year," Durr said. "Everything after this is just icing on the cake for us. We've never had a goal to get back to states, to win states, because you have to take care of business all the way along to have that eventual goal."

Iroquois and Williamsville East will return to Williamsville North for the Class A title game on Tuesday.

Olean earned a date with Eden in Tuesday's Class B final thanks to a 2-1 victory against Fredonia in the B-1 title game. The Huskies scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning, as Kayla O'Connor scored Justine Brooks from third with a groundout.