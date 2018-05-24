Game on: UB and Syracuse men's basketball to meet for second straight year

The University at Buffalo and Syracuse will renew acquaintances on the basketball court for the second straight season.

The UB men will return to the Carrier Dome to face the Orange on Dec. 18 in a showdown between teams coming off NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last year, UB dropped an 81-74 decision at the Carrier Dome to Syracuse in the first meeting between the programs since 2001.

Both teams defeated PAC-12 opponents at the Big Dance with UB earning its first tournament win at PAC-12 champion Arizona's expense. The Orange opened with a win over Arizona State in the First Four and advanced all the way to the Sweet 16.

"I think this a natural rivalry here in New York because of the proximity of the two schools," said UB head coach Nate Oats. "If you look at last season that game helped both of us with our NCAA Tournament resumes and one of the biggest things you are looking for in non-conference play is to build your postseason resume as much as you can, entering conference play. Our guys really enjoyed the experience last season so for them it will be great to play at the Carrier Dome again and for our new players, I am happy they will get a chance to play against one of the most historical programs in all of college basketball."

UB also will participate in the Belfast Classic in Northern Ireland on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The Bulls also have road games Nov. 9 at West Virginia and Dec. 21 at Marquette.