Buffalo Bills OTAs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waits to throw a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) prepares to throw a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) prepares to catch a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Siran Neal (2)9 warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Rafael Bush (20) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) warms up during the team OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills guard John Miller (76) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tackle Conor McDermott (68) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (26) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tighte end Charles Clay (85) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chris Fischetti, leader of Rehabilitation & Head Injury Management Services for the Bills, hands out water during the team's warm-ups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Travaris Cadet (39) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tackle Gerhard de Beer (67) and offensive lineman Mo Porter (77) warm up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fullback Zach Olstad (48) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running backs Travaris Cadet (39) and Marcus Murphy (45) warm up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) warms up during the team OTA.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) prepares to throw a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass during the team OTA.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Khari Lee (88) catches a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Kelcie McCray (37) runs a route during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fullback Zach Olstad (48) catches a pass during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Ryan Carter (46) runs a route during the teams OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) runs a route during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) runs a route during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom (80) runs a route during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks a field goal during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott runs between practice fields during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll runs between practice fields during the team OTAs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The Buffalo Bills held organized team activities this week at One Bills Drive.
Related content
Bills WR Zay Jones out rest of spring after knee surgery
From Wyoming to the Bills, Josh Allen wants to take his place among all-time greats
