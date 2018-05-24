BuffaloNews.com
Boys lacrosse: St. Joe's 9, Nichols 4
St. Joe's Kellen Pulera shoots against Nichols during first half action at Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's players Kellen Pulera and Ryan McGorry celebrate a Hunter Parucki goal against Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Kellen Pulera shot is stopped by Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender Jack Rapini makes a save on Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender Jack Rapini makes a save against Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender makes a save against Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Kellen Puler is congratulated on his goal by Casey Kelly against Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nichols' Ben Siegel chases down a loose ball against St. Joe's during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nichols' Matthew Berdysiak celebrates his goal with teammates against St. Joe's during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender Jack Rapini makes a save against Nichols during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a Kellen Pulera goal against Nichols during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender Jack Rapini makes a save on Nichols Jack DiBenedetto during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Casey Kelly gives a thumbs up after being cut in the head in a postgame celebration.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a victory over Nichols at Canisius College.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a victory over Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Trevor Folsom and Casey Kelly celebrate a victory over Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Casey Kelly receives medical attention after being cut in a postgame celebration.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Casey Kelly receives medical attention after being cut in a postgame celebration.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's Casey Kelly and Trevor Folsom celebrate a victory over Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nichols' Matthew Berdysiak looks on as St. Joe's celebrates a victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a victory over Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a victory over Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Thursday, May 24, 2018
St. Joe's defeats Nichols, 9-4, to win third straight Msgr. Martin boys lacrosse championship at Canisius College on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
