Editorial: The pursuit of excellence

Three years after a civil rights complaint against Buffalo schools was confirmed by a national expert, enrollment problems at City Honors school have gone from bad to worse – and we mean worse: Buffalo’s unhappy example is now serving as a case study in a new book.

City Honors is generally considered to be Buffalo’s top public school, but it’s also a criteria school: It chooses who gets to attend. The problem was that minority students were being unfairly excluded from the schools through admission processes that were found to be discriminatory.

The district pledged to do something about that, but it’s not working out well. While African American students comprised 31 percent of the enrollment at City Honors 20 years ago, they now account for just 16 percent. Half the district’s students are black.

This isn’t simply a matter of students not measuring up. As Gary Orfield of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA found after his organization studied the district, admissions decisions over-relied on IQ tests. In addition, because the primary feeder school to City Honors, Olmsted 64, gave preference to neighborhood students, the scales were weighted in their favor. Those two flaws, alone, meant that many students who might have qualified weren’t even considered for City Honors.

The question was how to improve the ability of minority students to attend City Honors and gain access to the educational benefits it provides. Following an agreement with the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights, the district hired the Civil Rights Project at UCLA to dig into the problem.

Three years ago, Orfield announced the group’s recommendations and while the district accepted 15 of them outright, it passed on some of the most promising ideas. School leaders need to reconsider them, especially in light of Orfield’s observation that the organization’s recommendations were meant to be implemented as a package. Cherry-picking among them wouldn’t do the job, he said,

Two of the most potent idea that weren’t implemented were to open a second City Honors school, automatically doubling the number of students who could benefit from its rigorous standards, and creating a summer preparatory program that would have helped promising students to win acceptance. Both are important.

It’s not just minorities who are hurt by the limited population of City Honors. More students of every background could benefit if the school district provided more seats. The district should be in the business of expanding the opportunities for excellence, not constricting them. A second school would help achieve that.

More crucial is to bring along students who have promise but lack other advantages, such as access to books or the Internet, or whose home life obstructs the path to excellence. Identifying and choosing among those students may be challenging, but writing them off as unqualified or somehow undeserving is intolerable.

It is in everyone’s interest, individually and collectively, to promote high achievement among all the district’s students. And it is especially important to ensure that all students have a fair shot at entrance and to eliminate obstacles that discriminate unfairly.

The only good news in this – if you can call it that – is that Buffalo is not alone. Orfield, who has written a book about this phenomenon, finds that it is occurring around the country. His book uses Buffalo as a case study.

He also accepts a share of responsibility for the district’s failure to improve. His team needed to do a better job of explaining the recommendations and in following up after presenting them, he said.

A crucial point is that no one is suggesting that the district lower its standards for acceptance into City Honors. That would defeat its value and, with it, the purpose of bringing more students into its fold.

The school needs to remain demanding, both in accepting students and in challenging them once they’re there. But it needs to do a better job of identifying quality students and in expanding the pool of those who make the grade.