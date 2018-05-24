Don Paul: How to avoid getting struck by lightning

A previous article discussed some basics about lightning.

Now, we move on to avoiding becoming a target. Some of the rules nearly everyone has heard. Don’t stand under a tree. Don’t hold on to a metal fence. Get out of the pool. Those are obvious, although some folks can be found ignoring such advice, actually standing under trees or staying in the pool.

The odds of being struck by lightning don’t sound that ominous. After all, lightning is not the biggest weather-related killer in any given year. On average, lightning kills 49 Americans each year. The largest cause of mortality from a lightning strike is cardiac arrest. NOAA lightning specialist John Jensenius Jr. studied the 352 U.S. lightning fatalities which occurred from 2006 through 2016.

Two-thirds of the deaths occurred during leisure activities. This is what Jensenius found:

“During this 11-year period fishermen accounted for more than three times as many fatalities as golfers, while beach activities and camping each accounted for at least twice as many deaths as golf. From 2006 to 2016, there were a total of 33 fishing deaths, 20 beach deaths, 18 camping deaths, and 16 boating deaths. Of the sports activities, soccer saw the greatest number of deaths with 12, as compared to golf with 9. Around the home, yard work (including mowing the lawn) accounted for 14 fatalities. For work-related activities, ranching/farming topped the list with 17 deaths.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/NOAA and Centers for Disease Control/CDC statistics show about 90 percent of those struck by lightning survive, amounting to several hundred injuries. Quite a number of survivors are left with lifelong neurological effects, some of which are quite serious.

There are many more ways to put yourself at risk than you might imagine. You may be aware it is never good to be the tallest object in an open area, or to be standing under a tall tree. In actuality, NO place outdoors is safe when thunder can be heard, even if the storm seems quite distant.

At sporting events, stadium operators need to have a lightning safety plan for the fans. Indoor shelter is required: that’s four walls with a roof, preferably with wiring and plumbing. For players, coaches and umps, never count on a dugout. A car with the windows closed will do. Golfers, forget about any protection from golf carts: You’re a target until you get into the clubhouse.

Even indoors, there are risks. Baths and showers are a bad idea if you can hear thunder. So are conversations over standard landlines, using a computer, standing near windows and open doorways, or contact with pipes. Even concrete walls and floors can conduct electricity, especially if damp.

NOAA has a well-worn but catchy slogan, which can be words to live by. “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.” The problem is that many people don’t sense danger until a storm is getting really close to them. That is a common misconception. Cloud-to-ground strikes can easily travel 10 miles or more in ANY direction from a thunderstorm, far outside the realm of dark clouds and the rain shaft. These deadly strikes are sometimes called “bolts from the blue” because they often occur beneath blue skies, far from the storm. Studies show these strikes commonly occur behind a departing storm, which makes them especially dangerous. There is a natural tendency to feel once a storm has passed, and the rain and wind gusts have abated, it’s safe to come out again. If you still hear thunder, it isn’t.

What precautions can people take when caught out in the open with no available shelter? Somewhat analogous to taking fire in a combat zone, don’t cluster together. Spread out. Get off elevated places. Never lie flat on the ground, which makes you more of a conductive pathway. Don’t use a rocky overhang for shelter. Of course, get away from bodies of water, metal fences and power lines.

Finally, the vast majority of days with thunderstorms have such a risk within the forecast, whether it’s my forecast, or the National Weather Service forecast, or other professionally prepared forecasts. While the precise location of where thunderstorms will occur is often unknown early in the day, be aware of your weather environment in advance.

Campers, hikers, boaters, golfers, fishermen, coaches, umpires and event supervisors should always check the detailed forecast early on. (And don’t rely on what meteorologists call a “crap app” with just an icon and a temperature as if it were a useful forecast.) Boaters should ALWAYS be equipped with NOAA Weather Radio or a good severe weather app with an audio alarm, and keep an eye on the horizon. On hazy days, distant thunderstorms will often be all but invisible until they’re nearly upon you.

And please remember all thunderstorms are dangerous in terms of lightning. Thunderstorms are deemed severe according to damaging wind and/or damaging hail criteria. It doesn’t take a textbook “severe” thunderstorm to zap you. When it comes to lightning, any thunderstorm will do.