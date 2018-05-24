Discount Diva: Beware the bogus liquidation sales at Bon-Ton

Let me save you a shopping trip: Bon-Ton’s liquidation sales are total bunk.

I mean, if you want to walk through the stores for old times' sake and reminisce about buying quilts with your nan at AM&As, go for it. But if you’re looking for deals, don’t bother. You would be better off shopping almost anywhere else.

Where shall we begin?

How about the Calvin Klein tank tops I saw just inside the front door at the McKinley Mall location? Ooh, soft, pretty and 30 percent off.

Well, at $27.65, they were about $8 more expensive than you can get them for on Calvin Klein’s website.

And it’s not just that prices are cheaper online.

Take the Keurig 2.0 K250 Plus coffee maker. It was priced at 30 percent off $217 for a final price of $151.90 at Bon-Ton. What a bargain, right?

Not when you consider you can get the same one at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $129.99. And that’s before applying the store’s famous 20-percent-off coupon.

If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid stand mixer, you’d think a going-out-of business sale would be the place to snag one, right? Well, the ones at Bon-Ton were on sale for $399, marked down from their original price of $570.

I’ve looked and looked, and I can’t find anyone selling that model of KitchenAid mixer for even close to $570 anywhere.

The same mixer, with the exact same model number, was priced at $248.36 on Amazon. And that was marked down from a retail price of $349.99.

Yep, that’s right, Bon-Ton’s sale price was higher than the full retail price listed on Amazon.

It’s an old trick, one liquidation companies have based their entire business model on. Buy a defunct company, jack up the prices on its inventory, then manufacture a flurry of hype and urgency to create the illusion of a bargain.

Shoppers, primed to spend, pay the inflated prices and buy more than they normally would, thinking they’re getting a deal.

When they get home and come to their senses, it’s too late. All sales are final.

A reader named Joseph from Williamsville visited the Clarence store recently to check out a love seat he’d had his eye on before the liquidation, hoping its $1,200 price tag had moved a little. Oh, it had moved all right, but in the wrong direction. It was selling for $1,700.

More and more shoppers are wising up.

How else do you explain the fact that Bon-Ton’s liquidation sales have been going on for more than a month and all the shelves are still fully stocked, almost to overflowing?

I admit it; I get excited when I see the people with the big yellow, white and red signs standing on the corners. I always have to go in and take a peek just to see what’s in there.

I just don’t understand how liquidation companies will be able to keep up their scheme now that shoppers can reach into their pockets and compare prices so easily.

In less than a minute, consumers can type the name of a product into their phone and check the “blowout” prices on the shelves against dozens of others online and know if they’re really getting a deal.

Not even the guy on the corner with the bright yellow placard is going to overcome that.