County executive says new Bills stadium would cost 'ridiculous amount of money'

The price of building a new football stadium in Buffalo for the Bills to call home could exceed the $1.4 billion purchase price of the team.

That makes for a daunting proposition for team officials as well as state and local officials and could mean increased prices and personal seat licenses for fans. In an interview with The News, co-owner and team president Kim Pegula acknowledged, "I don’t even know if we can get there ... We don’t have a billion-and-a-half dollars sitting around. We used it to buy the team.”

The Bills' current lease at New Era Field expires in the summer of 2023, although the Bills can opt out in 2020. The team has said it has no plans to opt out. The stadium had $130 million in renovations in 2014 as part of an agreement to extend the lease to 2023. In March, the NFL also approved an $18 million renovation to improve the stadium's sideline clubs and signage. The renovation will be privately funded.

In response to the interview published Wednesday, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted: "I've been saying this for years. Recently built stadiums are approaching $2 billion. That is a ridiculous amount of money to spend for just a stadium if you think about all the other needs a community has to address. I'm glad Kim Pegula said publicly what all with the team knew."

A spokesman said Poloncarz had nothing to add beyond the tweet.