Clay court tennis club offers open house

The Buffalo Racquet Club will hold an open house from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on June 2, with a rain date of June 9.

The tennis club, at 111 Twyla Place in the Town of Tonawanda, has six red clay courts as well as lights for night play and wind screens. It also offers a ball machine for practice. The club is governed and maintained by volunteers.

Those interested in trying out the club during the open house should be bring a racket and sneakers. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 551-0396.