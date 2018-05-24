Cattaraugus County man arrested after leading deputies on chase

A Cattaraugus County man was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said.

Russton S. Williams, 45, of Napoli is accused of fleeing from authorities in a pursuit that started on Manley Hill Road in Napoli and ended on Lebanon Road in the Town of Coldspring, sheriff's officials said.

Williams was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, suspended registration, no insurance and other vehicle and traffic violations. Sheriff's officials noted he also has active warrants from Pennsylvania and Arizona.

He was taken to the Town of New Albion court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.