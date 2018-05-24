CarMax to open Amherst store in late 2018 or early 2019

CarMax plans to open a used-car superstore in Amherst late this year or early next year.

A schedule of the Virginia-based chain's openings says the Amherst store will debut sometime between December and the end of February 2019.

CarMax's plans for opening a store on Niagara Falls Boulevard, just north of the Youngmann Memorial Highway interchange, surfaced about three years ago, but the company had not specified when the location would open.

The Amherst location is one of 15 stores publicly traded CarMax expects to open in its current fiscal year, which began in March. CarMax already has stores in Rochester and Albany.