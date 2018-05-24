Canisius one win away from reaching MAAC baseball final

Canisius is one win away from playing for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball championship.

The Golden Griffins advanced in the winner's bracket of the tournament Thursday by crushing Quinnipiac, 11-3, at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Staten Island. Canisius used a six-run ninth to turn a close game into a rout.

The Griffs face top-seeded Monmouth at noon Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday's championship game.

Mark McKenna (Grand Island) went 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. He hit a two-run single during the ninth. Liam Wilson set the MAAC record for doubles in a season with his 26th, the two-bagger also coming in the ninth and driving in a pair of runs for the Griffs (33-20).

Will Frank (St. Joe's) earned the win in relief of starter Andy Sipowicz (Orchard Park), tossing 4 2/3 innings of scoreless innings and yielding two hits.

Ryan Stekl (Lancaster) finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and William Krull also added two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Christ Conley (Lake Shore) went 1 for 3 with four walks.