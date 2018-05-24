By the time Justice Kloch got to Woodstock ...

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. shared some of his biography the other day with a man who had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing 20.76 pounds of marijuana.

Kloch ordered five years' probation for Fred P. Smallman, 49, of Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Smallman said he's been smoking marijuana "since I was a teenager."

"It's illegal in this state," replied Kloch, who reminded Smallman that he would have to give it up or risk a probation violation that could land him in prison for as long as four years.

But the judge said Smallman has other options, such as "running for office to change the laws, or moving to one of the, what, 12 states where it's legal." (Actually, it's nine states and the District of Columbia.)

Kloch said marijuana use isn't something he knows about first-hand.

"I never have, and I was at Woodstock," Kloch said. "I had a lot of fun at Woodstock. I was the only one with a clear head."